Obituary | Leila Joy Heuerman

Leila Joy Heuerman passed away peacefully at KRMC on Dec. 27, 2017 at the age of 88.

She was born in Roswell, New Mexico on May 4, 1929. Raised by her grandparents, she grew up in Victorville, California and then moved to Alhambra, California and attended Alhambra High School.

Leila began working as a yard clerk for the Santa Fe Railway Co. in Los Angeles, California.

In 1949 she met her first husband, Guy Rice, a trainman-conductor.

They had two children, John and Mary. In 1951 Guy was killed in a train accident, leaving Leila a widow with two small children. With help from her grandparents and aunt, she re-established her career with Santa Fe Railway.

In 1953, through the introduction of a mutual friend, Leila met Robert Heuerman. Robert (Bob) was also employed with Santa Fe Railway as a telephone-towerman near Union Station in Los Angeles. They fell in love and were married March 3, 1954. Bob adopted Leila's two children, and in October 1955 they had a third child, Robert Jr.

In 1974 Leila and Bob moved to Willow Valley, Arizona near Needles, California where Bob completed his 40-year railroad career. Retired and looking for cooler climate, they moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1990 and never left.



Leila loved science fiction and reading. Star Trek was her favorite TV program, and she was sure to have a paperback or two wherever she went. She loved nature, but her passion was animals, especially cats. She supported several animal rights and protection charities. Traveling the back roads of Arizona was a favorite past time. Leila's spiritual path led her to The Grace Lutheran Church in Kingman where she and Bob were members. Leila and Bob celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on March 3, 2017 here in Kingman.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Bob; her three children, John, Mary, and Robert; her four grandchildren, Erica, Jon, Emily, and Anne; and her five great-grandchildren, Christopher, Justin, Gavin, Madeleine, and Macie. Oh! Let's not forget Amanda and Ida, her two cats!

A memorial service is being held in the chapel at Sutton Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.