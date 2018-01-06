Prep Roundup: Vols hold on for 52-50 win at Mohave

Tony Luna and the Lee Williams boys basketball team defeated Mohave on the road Friday night.

By The Daily Miner

  • Originally Published: January 6, 2018 4:20 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team picked up its third straight win Friday night with a 52-50 victory on the road at No. 28 ranked Mohave (5-6, 1-5 4A Grand Canyon Region).

    The 22nd-ranked Vols (5-2, 2-1) continue region play Tuesday as they welcome No. 19 ranked Mingus (6-3, 3-1) to town for a 7 p.m. contest.

    NW Christian 72, Kingman 40

    At Northwest Christian, the Kingman High School boys basketball team suffered a 72-40 setback Friday night against the No.18 ranked Crusaders (4-2, 2-0 3A West Region).

    The 28th-ranked Bulldogs (4-5, 0-1) return to the floor Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they host No. 31 ranked Chino Valley (2-5, 0-0).

    Girls Basketball

    NW Christian 56, Kingman 42

    At Northwest Christian, the Kingman High School girls basketball team saw its two-game winning streak come to an end Friday night with a 56-42 loss to the No. 6 ranked Lady Crusaders (6-1, 2-0 3A West Region).

    The 28th-ranked Lady Bulldogs (5-4, 0-1) welcome No. 21 ranked Chino Valley (4-3, 0-0) to KHS at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Boys Soccer

    Mingus 2, Lee Williams 1

    At Mingus, the Lee Williams High School boys soccer team dropped its second-straight match Friday in a 2-1 loss to the No. 26 ranked Marauders (3-3-1, 1-1 4A Grand Canyon Region).

    The 38th-ranked Vols (2-6, 0-2), who lost 2-0 at Flagstaff Thursday, host No. 30 ranked Coconino (2-4, 0-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

    Girls Soccer

    Flagstaff 11, Lee Williams 1

    At LWHS, the Lee Williams High School girls soccer team lost 11-1 Thursday to the No. 2 ranked Lady Eagles (7-0, 2-0 4A Grand Canyon Region).

    Lorelei Fernandez tallied a goal for the 30th-ranked Lady Vols as she scored on a direct kick from about 25 yards. It was Fernandez’s fifth goal this season.

    Audra Coffman had 14 saves as goalkeeper and Natalie Sanchez finished with nine steals.

    Lee Williams (3-4, 0-2) is back on the pitch Tuesday with a 3 p.m. contest at No. 18 Coconino (3-1-1, 0-1).

