Horoscope | January 7, 2018

Birthdays: Jeremy Renner, 47; Nicolas Cage, 54; Katie Couric, 61; David Caruso, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t limit your possibilities by being reclusive or not sharing your feelings. You’ll gain far more if you are willing to listen and work alongside others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take better care of your health. Refuse to let stress take hold, causing you to succumb to minor illness. Problems with a friend or relative will leave you feeling helpless if you can’t find a solution.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Socialize and you’ll recognize things you failed to notice in the past. Listen carefully and refrain from showing too much emotion.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Clear up any misunderstandings that have caused you uncertainty. Keep your emotions under control and be willing to listen to all sides of any issue that crops up.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A short trip or getting involved in events or activities that give back to your community or bring you closer to friends or relatives is favored as long.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be careful when handling money matters, donations, family expenses and personal spending. Purchases made to counter any emotional problems will only make matters worse.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Mull over how you have handled emotional matters in the past. Getting to the root of a problem will ensure that you find a workable solution.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t get involved in joint financial ventures. Take a responsible approach when dealing with people who need to be managed closely.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional decisions should be minimized. Acting out for the wrong reasons will bring poor results and lead to regret.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep everyone guessing. Protect against theft and keep your personal information a secret.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Question what’s going on in your life personally and financially. You may need to make a couple of adjustments before you start something new.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll feel limited or stifled if you are too shy or afraid to speak your mind. It’s important to share your concerns and offer whatever insight you can into the changes that are going on around you.