Letter | Patti Lewis: NACFD board chair: ‘Vic Riccardi has done nothing illegal’

Vic Riccardi has done nothing illegal, and he has helped our fire district update all the problems left to us by Pat Moore.

The roof leaked on station 2 for over two years. It is now fixed.

Eleven fire trucks and assistance vehicles were parked and not in use because the past chief did not want to spend the money to put them back on the road. The past chief did not notify the board that he was hiding those trucks.

The bedding accessories at Station 2 were so filthy, no one could sleep on them. New Chief Eder got that fixed.

Many of our vehicles had not had oil changes in seven and eight years. All of those trucks have been repaired and are now back on the service. Only two remain unusable.

The union fellas are pissed because Chief Eder has fixed everything. The truck Vic is being prosecuted for, he built.

It is now time to tell the truth. If Vic dies in that jail, I will spend the rest of my life suing Mohave County, (Supervisor Jean) Bishop and all involved in this travesty.