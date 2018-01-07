Obituary | Nathan A. Hurlburt

Nathan A. Hurlburt, 73, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 23, 2017.

Nate leaves his wife of 54 years, Marilee Hurlburt of Kingman, Arizona; son, Richard Hurlburt of San Francisco, California; many cherished family members in Pennsylvania and close friends in Alaska, Maine, and Kingman, Arizona.

Nate spent 8 years in the Air Force including a year in South East Asia. He also worked many years for the Anchorage Telephone Utility. He and his family spent 23 years in Alaska, and much time in Maine and Arizona. His loves and loyalties were his family, his pet dogs, hunting, fishing, piloting his “J3” and Super Cub airplanes, and restoring John Deere Tractors.

There will be a small informal celebration of life in Kingman, Arizona, Milroy, Pennsylvania, and Alaska in the near future. He will be greatly missed.