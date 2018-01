Pictured from left to right Coltin Younger (Age 8), Dale Baker (Age 9), Haydin Mulligan (Age 11), Clayton Poston (Age 8), Arhianna Lozano (Age 10), and Destani Devoe (Age 10). These are the winners for December’s Larson Lifeskill Award. This month it is for self-discipline. Here the kids show self-discipline by finishing an assignment at the end of the quarter.