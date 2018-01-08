Letter of Thanks | To Desert Road Riders MC from Mutt Matchers

This is a very belated thank you to the Desert Road Riders MC. They had their bones run for Mutt Matchers & Friends Oct. 28. An actual thank you to them and all the sponsors was indeed written – however instead of it being “sent” – it went into my drafts! My bad and please forgive me – ask anybody at Mutt Matchers, I am NOT computer friendly.



We had a lot of wonderful people sponsor us this year: Cathie’z Leather, Linda a Porte, Bank Street Coins, The Big red Barn, Temple Bar Marina, Daryl & Melissa Bates, Manglesdorf Family Dentistry, Hooch’s Kingman Grill, P.E. Williams, D.D.S, Desert Thunder Motorsports, Pawn World 1 Beale Street Kingman, Pawn World 1 Northern AvenueKingman, All American Towing and Recovery LLC, Desert Thunder Indian Motorcycle, Mother Road Harley Davidson, StarbuckDesign Inc., Patriot VTwin, Mikes PowRTow, VFW Post 10386, Stanley J. Baran CPA, Fullthrottlefullmag.com, Mikes Outpost & Saloon, Stockton Hill Animal Hospital, Benson the Wonder Dog, and of course all the Desert Road Angels who made this run for us.

This group of wonderful people help out SO many other charitable groups in our area – and they are pretty quiet about it. So again, DRRMC – please forgive me for “drafting” and not “sending.” God Bless you all.

Judy Torgerson

Mutt Matchers & Friends