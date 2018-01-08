Letter of Thanks | A great big thank you from MIKID

First, I would like to thank Denny’s restaurant again for hosting Turkey Wars. It was our tenth annual event and as always, Denny’s employees and their leader, Darrell Pettee, went above and beyond in their support of our fundraiser. Thank you all for your dedication to our cause.

Thank you also to our local heroes, Golden Valley, Kingman and Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire Departments. The fact that all the Fire fighters gave up their free time to help and did so with such enthusiasm helped to make this so successful. I have a soft spot in my heart for all of you, as I know some of you also attend school, most have families and some second jobs and your time is seldom considered free. Thank you for making a difference.

I also want to thank MIKID employees for going the extra mile during the holiday season. Thank you also to Smith’s Grocery for working so well with us. We were fortunate to raise enough funds to provide Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to 70 families. After Thanksgiving, Denny’s again stepped up and offered an Angel Tree at both Kingman restaurants. We were able to provide gifts to over 100 children in our community. Both of these events took a lot of work and I thank everyone involved, including a few “special angels” that truly helped make the holiday season bright.

I feel blessed to live in a community that gives so much. If I could give you all something in return it would be the heartfelt thanks, filled with joyous tears from families that expressed “without you we wouldn’t have had anything.” May your New Year be a happy one, you all earned it in my book.

Nancy Osborn

Family Support Manager MIKID