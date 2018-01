We haven’t seen Judge Jeffery Singer on the tennis courts lately, but thanks to the item in the Daily Miner on Dec. 27, we can see and appreciate what he’s been up to.

We see that he’s been giving his skills and courthouse to helping American veterans, which amounts to resources, effort and time well-spent.

Thank you, Judge Jeffery Singer. And, Jeff, we’d love to see you on the tennis courts again.

Brooke Fix

President,

Kingman Tennis Club