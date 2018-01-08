List of winners for 75th annual Golden Globe Awards

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: January 8, 2018 1:42 p.m.

    • Golden Globe winners celebrate backstage by Associated Press

    List of winners for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

    MOTION PICTURE

    —Motion Picture, Drama: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

    —Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour."

    —Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

    —Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro, "The Shape of Water."

    —Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

    —Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya."

    —Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: "Lady Bird."

    —Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist."

    —Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird."

    —Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

    —Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water."

    —Original Song: "This is Me," from "The Greatest Showman," music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.

    —Animated Film: "Coco."

    —Foreign Language: "In the Fade."

    TELEVISION

    —Series, Drama — "The Handmaid's Tale."

    —Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us,"

    —Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale."

    —Series, Musical or Comedy: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

    —Actor, Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None."

    —Actress, Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

    —Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV: "Big Little Lies."

    —Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies."

    —Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies."

    —Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies."

    —Actor, Limited Series for Motion Picture Made for TV: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo."

    For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason

    More like this story