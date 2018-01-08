Upcoming golf tournament supports MCSO K-9 Program

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation officials announced they are partnering with Los Lagos Golf Club in Fort Mohave to host a charitable four-man scramble fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 27, to benefit the MCSO K-9 Program.

The proceeds generated by this debut golf tournament, various fundraising events throughout the year and all other donations will be utilized for: the purchase of future K-9s for MCSO; cost of training schools for the dogs and handlers; veterinary care; feed for the K-9s; and all other associate costs in regard to the care and upkeep of the K-9s.

Los Lagos can be deemed a championship course that was designed by Ted Robinson Sr. and is carved into the picturesque low-desert foothills in the Colorado River Valley. It offers rolling terrain, water hazards, wide fairways, huge friendly greens and will challenge the skills of both amateurs and professionals alike.

Entry fee for this event is $85 per person, which includes lunch. There will also be games, raffles, a 50-50 drawing, a hole-in-one contest, K-9 support team shirt sales, and K-9 demonstration after the tournament.

According to tournament officials, they will use the Calloway System to determine the handicap of the individual teams. If the players on a team do not have an established handicap, the team will be assigned an 18 handicap.

Players can register by calling Fred Young at (928) 514-5063 or the golf course at (928) 768-7778. Individuals can also sign up as a four-man team or players can sign up individually and foundation officials will find others to make up the team. People can also sign up the morning of the event, but they must ensure they arrive early because the tournament is slated for an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

People don’t need to be a golfer to support the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation and the MCSO K-9 Program during this most worthwhile event. Individuals and businesses can purchase a $50-hole sponsorship, have lunch for $20, purchase a foundation T-shirt, participate in one of the raffles and enjoy the K-9 demonstration after the golf tournament.

The MCSO K-9 Program receives no funding from the county and operates solely on donations from businesses and concerned citizens.

“We are going to rely on the support of the foundation as they are invaluable to the success of the program,” Sheriff Doug Schuster said. “People are very excited countywide about our K-9 program. I too am very excited about it. I look forward to deploying these K-9s in an ongoing effort to reduce crime, especially drug related activity.”

The Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization and all donations are a tax-deductible contribution.

People who would like further information about Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation, would like to host a fundraiser event or would like to make a tax-deductible donation to the MCSO K-9 Program, can call foundation board members John Sanchelli at (651) 270-0920, Dennis Ahlemeir at (310) 525-6907, Cheri Ahlemeir at (928) 754-1948, Fred Young at (928) 514-5063 or Janis Young at (928) 514-5062.