BLM prescribed burn planned in the Hualapai Mountains

KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Kingman Field Office, in cooperation with Pine Lake Fire Department, Pinion Pine Fire Department, and Mohave County, will be conducting prescribed burns near the communities of Pine Lake, Pinion Pine, and Atherton Acres in the Hualapai Mountains over the coming weeks. This project is being implemented to reduce the threat of wildfire in and around these communities.

Burning may begin as early as today depending on weather conditions, and will continue until all slash piles have burned. Slash piles are piles of vegetation created during maintenance of fuel breaks, or areas cleared of vegetation overgrowth, adjacent to the communities.

When weather and vegetation conditions allow for safe burning, BLM fire personnel will ignite the piles. The piles are expected to burn down completely and quickly, which should reduce residual smoke in the area. Smoke should disperse out of the area in a short period of time. Residents should expect some light smoke in the area during burn operations. BLM fire personnel will closely monitor smoke impacts to residential areas.

Jeep trails accessing the burn areas may be temporarily closed and monitored by fire personnel during burn operations to provide for public safety. The burns will not affect local traffic.