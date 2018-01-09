Kingman Bass Club set to start off the 2018 tournament trail

The Kingman Bass Club, the area’s only bass fishing club, recently held elections for officers and incoming president Donnie Scroggins is inviting those who like to fish for largemouth or smallmouth bass to join the club.

Scroggins is not new to Kingman or the KBC. He has lived here for some time and has been involved in the club for about eight years. It is not his first stint as the club’s president.

Others who were elected to positions within the KBC include Greg Parker vice-president, Danny Lloyd, tournament director, Roger Miller, secretary, and Mike Miller, weigh master.

In 2018 the club will see the tournament trail consist of eight regular tournaments. The format is a pick your own partner team, with the best five fish weighed in at every tournament.

The club will host a fish-off for teams that fish in six of the eight tournaments this year.

Lakes visited by the local club include Alamo Lake, Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, Martinez Lake, Lake Havasu, Lake Powell and a trip to the Colorado River called the Parker Strip.

The one-day tournaments are always on Sundays, so teams can pre-fish on Saturdays if they want. Two-day tournaments are held on Saturday and Sunday.

The cost to enter an event is $110 for the one day events, and $120 per team for the two day events. Membership fees are $35 per person.

At the end of the year an awards banquet will be held. Top teams will be given plaques, and those teams that bring in the largest bass and largest five fish stringers will also receive an award.

The first meeting of the club will be on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at Kingman Honda.

Scroggins noted that club members who win tournaments are always willing to share information with others in the club.

“At the end of each tournament, the winning teams tell the rest of the field what they used,” he said.

The club has a Facebook Page and this year Scroggins is going to have a GoPro recording camera at each tournament to interview those who win the monthly events. For more information call Scroggins at 929-279-5852.