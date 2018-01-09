Obituary | C.T. (Pete) Campbell

C.T. (Pete) Campbell, 84, passed away Dec. 29, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home in Kingman.

He was born to Connie and Clyde Campbell on March 31, 1933 in Harlingen, Texas, one of eleven children.

Pete moved with his family to Arizona as a young boy, settling in Kingman in 1942. During the Korean War, Pete served in the army being stationed in Alaska. Following his discharge, he married the love of his life, Eva L. McGovern. They were blessed with 57 years before Eva went to be with the Lord. They are survived by two sons, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Pete’s true calling was in heavy equipment operation and he worked on I-40, laying the foundation stones for the London Bridge at Lake Havasu, and the Central Arizona Project (as a tower crane operator).

Pete enjoyed dancing, fishing, and hunting. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to River Valley Home, Health & Hospice.