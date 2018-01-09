Veteran Point in Time meeting today

  • Originally Published: January 9, 2018 5:56 a.m.

    • There will be a Point In Time (PIT) meeting from 2-3:30 p.m. today in the Saguaro Room at Mohave County Community Services, 700 W. Beale Street for volunteers who want to work on the local homeless situation. You may phone or call-in if you are not able to attend in person at (866) 228-5702, Pass Code 442598.

    At the meeting, organizers will go over all of the up-to-date information received from the Arizona Department of Housing firm up areas of coverage, and more.

