10 Things to Know for Today, Jan. 10, 2018

1-DEMOCRATS: RUSSIANS DEEPEN MEDDLING THROUGHOUT EUROPE

The congressional report obtained by AP says that even as some Western democracies are responding with counter-measures, Trump has offered no strategic plan to bolster U.S. defenses.

2-DACA GETS REPRIEVE FROM FEDERAL JUDGE

The ruling out of San Francisco temporarily blocks the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

3-SOUTH KOREA FLOATS SUMMIT WITH KIM JONG UN

President Moon Jae-in says he's open to meeting with the reclusive North Korean leader if certain conditions are met, as he vows to push for more talks and cooperation to try to resolve the nuclear standoff.

4-CALIFORNIA MUDSLIDES KILL AT LEAST 13

Authorities in Santa Barbara County are still trying to reach new areas and dig into the destruction to find dead, injured or trapped people who might be there after a powerful mud flow swept away homes.

5-WHY SALVADORANS ARE CONCERNED

They rely on cash wired from family members in the U.S. to pay rent, school transport, electricity, water and cable TV, funds now in jeopardy because temporary protected status may end.

6-WHAT HIGH COURT IS CONSIDERING

The Supreme Court dives into state efforts to pare their voting rolls by targeting people who haven't voted in a while.

7-JAPANESE AUTOMAKERS CHOOSE ALABAMA FOR NEW HOME

Toyota and Mazda select Huntsville for a $1.6 billion joint-venture auto plant that is to begin operating by 2021 and eventually employ 4,000 people, a source tells AP.

8-HOLIDAY TREE HEADS BACK TO MONTANA FOR POSSIBLE USE IN PARK

The spruce that served as the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree might be used to help rebuild a historic chalet in Glacier National Park that was destroyed in a wildfire last summer.

9-'I'M HERE TO LISTEN AND LEARN AND CHANGE MY PERSPECTIVE WHERE IT'S OFF'

The New York Times cancels a public event with "The Disaster Artist" star James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

10-RAIDER NATION GETS 'CHUCKY' BACK

Jon Gruden finally decided the time was right to finish what he nearly achieved in his first stint in Oakland and deliver another Super Bowl title to the Silver and Black.