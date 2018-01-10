Cerbat Ridge Runners honor board members

KINGMAN – The Cerbat Ridge Runners ATV club held its first banquet Sunday at Ramada Canyon 66 restaurant to honor its board members and discuss the club’s goals and activities for 2018.

The club of avid 4X4 adventurists started in 2004 and has grown to more than 90 members, said Londa Olszweski, a four-year member who helped put on the banquet.

They organize camping trips, local trail rides and trips out of town with their off-road vehicles.

It’s a popular club for retired couples and singles who love the outdoors, camping and 4X4 adventures, Olszweski said.

Local businesses that donated items for the banquet raffle included Raquel and Mike Lacey of Country Homestead, Wild Horse Motor Sports, Airport Café, Hualapai Mountain Lodge, Calico’s Restaurant, Mother Road Harley-Davidson and Tractor Supply.

The club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Mohave County Library, 3269 N. Burbank St. Guests are always welcome and can go on rides after they sign a waiver.

For more information, go to www.crrkingman.webs.com.