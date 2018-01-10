Horoscopes | Jan. 10

Birthdays: Evan Handler, 57; Pat Benatar, 64; George Foreman, 69; Rod Stewart, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do whatever it takes to keep the peace and to accomplish what you set out to do. Know your boundaries and do your best to improve your relationships with peers and personal partners.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Partnerships are highlighted. Whether of a personal or business nature, expand your communication to include the nitty-gritty details about any plan you want to pursue.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll have some great ideas to share, but do the legwork and make sure they are feasible before you get others on board. A serious contributor will cause a disruption if you don’t deliver what you promised.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Partnerships are favored. Attending meetings or traveling will be a great source of information.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Problems at home will mount if you are careless emotionally or financially. Think before making questionable lifestyle changes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Getting together with friends, relatives or business associates will lead to valuable information. Personal relationships can be addressed and plans can be made.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): To avoid letting your home be disrupted, rely on what you know, not what you hear. Accept last-minute changes without making a fuss.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your emotions will surface and your passion will intensify. Use your persistent powers of persuasion to help you get what you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Rely on your intelligence, curiosity and desire to get ahead. Common sense doesn’t always come into play.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take hold of whatever situation you face and do what’s right. Your determination will put you in a position capable of bringing about positive changes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Helping others can be invigorating, unlike being taken advantage of. Pick your causes and battles with care.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When making a deal, consider what you have to offer. Offer sage advice and your contributions will be well-received and boost your reputation.