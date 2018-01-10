Letter | Gosar does not have enough influence on Trump. We need someone new.

Gosar is an ineffective 4-term member of Congress who admits the Trump plan will raise taxes for medium sized businesses, many of them sole proprietorships, or “pass-throughs” which account for 95 percent of the businesses in the U.S.

There is another huge problem with Gosar’s so-called solution to Trump’s lack of funding for rural areas through the PILT, explained in the Jan. 9 Kingman Daily Miner article “”Time to Address Budget.” The idea of turning federal lands over to the state is deeply flawed because when a fire happens, if it’s federal land, there is federal emergency money to put that fire out. When it’s not federal land, as in the Goodwin fire in Mayer and Prescott last summer, the fire drags on for longer with less support, which puts lives and properties at risk.

We need to try someone new, a new representative to truly preserve our resources and get the support for rural areas that we need, without sacrificing federal public lands. It begs another question of how would the state collect any money from that state land? At least with the PILT there is some money.

It is critical that we find more effective support and representation for small- and medium-size businesses, which are the backbone of our local and national economies.

Gosar does not have enough influence on Trump. Gosar has proven that his bills don’t get through the Senate. We need someone new.

Ana Maria Perez for Congress

Arizona District 4 - US House of Representatives