Prep Roundup: Lady Vols use defense to top Mingus

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team picked up its fourth straight win Tuesday night in a 27-24 victory over No. 22 ranked Mingus (4-5, 2-3 4A Grand Canyon Region) at LWHS.

The Lady Volunteers trailed 8-6 after the first quarter, but their defense came alive in the second quarter when Hayle Davis’ three keys steals led to points. Sadie Snay and Simari Satoafaiga each hit long-range 3-pointers, and Kaylee Bond added a basket inside to give Lee Williams a 16-13 halftime lead.

“The game then turned into a grinder, but the Lady Volunteer defense was very aggressive causing 30-plus Mingus turnovers,” said Lee Williams head coach Jerry Arave. “Madison Arave and Cassidy Torrey shut down Mingus’ top players and Lee Williams walked away with a win.”

Snay and Davis led the Lady Vols with six points each, while Satoafaiga scored five and Bond, Kaira Monson, Ellie Thomas, and Liberty Cronk each had two points.

The No. 16 ranked Lady Vols (6-4, 3-2) travel to 26th-ranked Mohave (3-8, 0-7) today at 5:30 p.m. and then welcome No. 1-ranked Flagstaff (9-0, 7-0) to town Friday for a 5:30 p.m. contest.

Kingman Academy 37, Tonopah Valley 31

At KAHS, the Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team remained undefeated in the 2A West Region Tuesday with a 37-31 win over the No. 31 ranked Lady Phoenix (3-6, 0-2).

The 30th-ranked Lady Tigers (3-5, 2-0) return to the court today for a 5:30 p.m. home contest against No. 34 ranked Mohave Accelerated (2-5, 1-0).

Girls Soccer

Coconino 3, Lee Williams 2

At Coconino, the Lee Williams High School girls soccer team dropped a 3-2 loss Tuesday night to the No. 12 ranked Lady Panthers (4-1-1, 1-1 4A Grand Canyon Region).

“It was a hard fought game,” said Lady Vols head coach Chris Selby. “We just came up a little short.”

Sadie Serrano scored her 13th goal of the season on direct kick from 35 yards out, while Lorelei Fernandez accounted for the other goal – her sixth of the year.

The 33rd-ranked Lady Vols (3-5, 0-3) return to the pitch today for a 6 p.m. contest at home against No. 10 ranked Bradshaw Mountain (3-3, 0-1).

Boys Basketball

Kingman Academy 57, Tonopah Valley 35

At KAHS, the Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team picked up its first 2A West Region win Tuesday night in a 57-35 blowout of the No. 29 ranked Phoenix (5-4, 1-1).

The 36th-ranked Tigers (3-7, 1-1) are back in action today as they welcome No. 45 ranked Mohave Accelerated (4-3, 0-1) to town for a 7 p.m. contest.

Mingus 54, Lee Williams 41

At LWHS, the Lee Williams High School boys basketball team saw its three-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday night in a 54-41 loss to the No. 16 ranked Marauders (7-3, 4-1 4A Grand Canyon Region).

The 23rd-ranked Volunteers (5-3, 2-2) host No. 14 ranked Flagstaff at 7 p.m. Friday.

Boys Soccer

Coconino 1, Lee Williams 0

At Coconino, the Lee Williams High School boys soccer team lost a close 1-0 decision Tuesday to the No. 29 ranked Panthers (3-4, 1-2 4A Grand Canyon Region).

The 38th-ranked Volunteers (2-7, 0-3) welcome No. 18 ranked Bradshaw Mountain (4-3, 1-0) to town Saturday for a 3 p.m. contest.