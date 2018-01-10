WACOG offering ‘Walk with Ease’ program

KINGMAN – Western Arizona Council of Government, the area agency on aging, is offering the Arthritis Foundation Walk with Ease Program.

The Ease Program is a 6-week exercise program that can reduce pain and improve overall health. If anyone can be on their feet for 10 minutes without increased pain, they can have success with the Walk with Ease program.

The program will run from 9-10:30 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from Feb. 5 thru March 16 at Centennial Community Center, 3338 Harrison St. Sign up by calling 928-377-4961 or emailing MaeganB@wacog.com. Space is limited.

The program promises to help people motivate themselves to get in shape, walk safely and comfortably, improve flexibility, strength and stamina.