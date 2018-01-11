Double homicide reported in Fort Mohave

FORT MOHAVE – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that was reported Wednesday evening.

Deputies went to a desert area east of Fort Mohave on a report of a dead body found near a burned vehicle.

Detectives discovered a second body at the scene and found evidence that led them to believe it was a double homicide.

This is an active investigation and no new information is available at this time. Further information will be made available pending victim identification, next of kin notification and autopsy.

- Information provided by MCSO