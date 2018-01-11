Free admission to Arizona state parks during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey announced that all Arizona state parks and trails will offer free admission during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend in celebration of the Arizona State Parks & Trails’ recognition as the best-managed state park system in the nation. The National Recreation and Park Association awarded Arizona State Parks and Trails with the gold medal for best-managed state park system in September 2017.

Entrance fees at all state parks, including Lake Havasu State Park and Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park, will be waived for Arizona residents from Jan. 13-15. Fees will still apply for tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park, tours, camping, special events, and concessions.

“With Arizona State Parks and Trails’ recent recognition as the best-managed state park system in the nation, what better way to celebrate than with free admission during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend,” Ducey said. “Celebrate Arizona’s Gold Medal win and explore our award-winning parks.”

Visitors can plan adventures by going to www.AZStateParks.com or calling 1-877-MY-PARKS (877-697-2757) to find parks located throughout the state.

For information about all 35 Arizona State Parks and Natural Areas, the Trails and Off-Highway Vehicle Programs and State Historic Preservation Office call 1-877-MY-PARKS or visit AZStateParks.com.