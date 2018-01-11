Horoscope | January 11, 2018

Birthdays: Amanda Peet, 46; Mary J. Blige, 47; Kim Coles, 56; Naomi Judd, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Rely only on facts that you can verify, not hearsay. Take your position seriously and only make decisions that have been well-thought-out.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Personal gains look promising. You’ll find interesting ways to improve your skills or qualifications.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A short trip or a meeting will help you gather information necessary to make an honest appraisal. Work hard to bring about a change you’ve been longing to put into play.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Socialize and explore new interests. Your creative imagination will be in overdrive, sparking all sorts of ideas.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal improvements should be made. Whether it’s updating your look or picking up valuable skills, the changes you make will give you a better chance to excel.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make alterations to your living arrangements based on your intuition and emotional needs. You have plenty to gain if you broaden your outlook and explore your options.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reevaluate what you have been doing up until this point in your life and consider your options. If things aren’t going according to plan, seek sound advice from a trusted source. Take better care of your health.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotions will lead the way, and unique ideas and plans can be set into motion. Plan a trip or make positive adjustments to your lifestyle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t disclose where you keep your valuables or personal information. Try to be a good listener to avoid being asked questions you probably shouldn’t answer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make suggestions and be prepared to follow through with your promises. Engage in bringing about positive changes and putting your best interests into play.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It’s OK to be secretive with regard to your plans. Being prepared will make a difference to the outcome.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Personal alterations will pay off and make you feel good. Dedication to a cause will make you a welcome candidate for advancement.