Loud music leads to jail for Havasu man

Ismael Osorio, 38, of Lake Havasu City, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of disorderly conduct after allegedly refusing to cooperate to a noise complaint made against him.

Officers responded to a noise complaint at Osorio’s Chaparral Drive home shortly after 2 a.m.

When officers arrived in the area they heard loud music with heavy bass throughout the neighborhood, the source of which was about 100 yards from the reporting party’s residence, according to the police report.

When officers approached Osorio’s home, Osorio greeted them. According to the police report, Osorio was visibly intoxicated when officers contacted him. Officers allegedly told him that his music was too loud for that time of night.

According to the police report, Osorio became increasingly argumentative about the volume of his music, telling officers that it was not, in fact, too loud.

Officers allegedly told Osorio that if he turned his music down to a level that would not disturb his neighbors, he would receive only a warning.

Osorio told officers that he was under no obligation to reduce the volume of his music and invited officers to arrest him.

As Osorio was being detained by officers, he allegedly informed them that he would fight the case in court.

Osorio submitted to a breath-test at Lake Havasu City Jail, where his blood-alcohol level was registered as 0.182, according to the report.