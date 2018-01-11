Prep Soccer: Bulldogs drop 11-1 loss to River Valley

KINGMAN – It hasn’t been an easy season for the Kingman High School boys soccer team.

The Bulldogs have struggled with numbers, the junior varsity squad was recently cut and they have yet to win a game.

That streak continued Wednesday afternoon in an 11-1 loss to River Valley, but head coach Kevin Roberts remains optimistic.

“I put in a new guy at keeper,” Roberts said. “He’s my top forward, but he made a lot of saves – more saves than goals against, which is good.”

Roberts spoke of freshman Jahir Boo who stepped in and kept Kingman in the game until allowing a goal at the 35:31 mark of the first half. The 28th-ranked Dust Devils (3-3, 1-0 3A Region 6) added six more goals to take a 7-0 lead and put the game out of reach at halftime.

“Every single breakaway goal they had came from us going for a ball that we should be staying back and playing defense,” Roberts said. “It was tough.”

The No. 52 ranked Bulldogs still had their chances to tally a goal, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

“We had opportunities,” Roberts said. “We should have had two goals in the first half. We just have to make sure we finish it from now on.”

Kingman (0-8, 0-3) finally capitalized on an opportunity at the 25:06 mark of the second half when Christian Lizardi scored to cut the deficit to 8-1.

“Christian is a senior and he wanted to come out and take charge,” Roberts said. “He got what he deserved and put it in the back of the net. That was a really good shot.”

Unfortunately, that was all the Bulldogs could muster in the loss. Up next for Kingman is its Senior Night Friday at 6 p.m. against No. 44 ranked Wickenburg (1-6, 0-1).

“Wickenburg knocked us out of the playoffs last year,” Roberts said. “We’re at home for our seniors’ last game. We’re going to come out here and play hard.

Girls Soccer

River Valley 10, Kingman 1

At River Valley, the Kingman High School girls soccer team couldn’t pick up its first win of the season Wednesday in a 10-1 loss to the No. 25 ranked Lady Dust Devils (2-2-2, 1-0 3A Region 6).

The 45th-ranked Lady Bulldogs (0-7, 0-1) return to the pitch at 4 p.m. Friday as they host No. 35 ranked Wickenburg (1-5-1, 0-1).