Runaway teen from Bullhead City is home

KINGMAN – The runaway juvenile who was missing since Dec. 14 was found on Jan. 3 and is back with her family, according to an update Wednesday from Bullhead City Police.

Kayla Coffman, 14, was located in Kingman by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and was returned home safely.

Rene Coffman, mother of the girl, said her daughter was born and raised in Kingman and threw a “tantrum” when the family moved to Bullhead City.

“She wants to live in Kingman,” Rene Coffman told the Daily Miner about a week after the girl ran away.

The family posted pictures of the missing girl on Facebook, and she was entered into the National Crime Information Center.