Get yourself a small slice of sunshine

Those darling clementine’s are at their peak right now so stop by the supermarket and treat yourself to something extra sweet.

Because they are seedless and so easy to peel they are the ultimate fast food. Clementines are a cross between the tangerine and a Seville orange and are part of the mandarin family along with oranges, satsumas and tangerines.

It is believed the name came from Father Clement Rodier, a French missionary living in Algeria, who either created it by accident or discovered it growing in the garden of the orphanage he was tending to back in 1902.

It was first grown in 1909 in the U.S. at the Citrus Research Center at University of California, Riverside, and the U.S. began growing them commercially around 1914. While Spain is the largest producer and exporter, Clementines are a notable crop in Yuma.

Yuma is actually known as the salad bowl of Arizona during the months of November through January, and Yuma County is one of the largest citrus growing regions in the state. But Clementines are more than just a sweet treat, they are low in sugar and high in potassium, vitamins A and C, beta carotene, folic acid, Calcium and fiber. They also help the body retain water and cleanse it of toxins.

They are delicious on their own, but they also make a wonderful addition to salads, oatmeal and yogurt.

They will add a small slice of sunshine to whatever you add them to so eat up.