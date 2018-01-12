Horoscope | January 12, 2018

Birthdays: Zayn Malik, 25; Naya Rivera, 31; Oliver Platt, 58; Kirstie Alley, 67.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Go over contracts, personal documents or anything that you need to update. Having the proper paperwork in order will put your mind at ease.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t get upset over little things. Getting along with the ones you love is far more important than winning a dispute.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be realistic when you assess your current position, as well as your personal and professional goals. Reconsider the way you handle the people who stand between you and success.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll have to separate fact from fiction when dealing with peers, friends or relatives. Offering what you want to hear instead of the truth can lead to disappointment or loss.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may feel like socializing, but don’t overspend or drink too much. Emotional deception is likely to set in, making you vulnerable to financial schemes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional indiscretion and disillusionment will leave you in an awkward position if you believe everything you hear. Don’t be gullible or trust someone who may have ulterior motives.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a look inward and consider what you are doing, whom you are associating with and what you have gained or lost due to your actions. A change may be in order if you aren’t living up to your expectations.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Smooth talk will get you in the door. Your persuasive charm will help you keep your audience tuned in to whatever you do or say.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your emotions will be difficult to control if you feel strongly about a situation. Deal with friends and family openly and honestly to avoid confusion.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Giving in to demands being made using emotional manipulation will detract from what you truly want to accomplish. Offer suggestions and move on to what’s important to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen to your heart and express your feelings. It’s important to share with the people in your life who have the greatest influence.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Examine your personal life and own up to any mistakes you’ve made. Getting rid of guilt will open up the doors to a bright new beginning.