JAVC auctioning ‘58 Chevrolet Yeoman to help Arnold Plaza cause

KINGMAN – To help raise funds for renovation of Arnold Plaza, the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council is selling a donated classic 1958 Chevrolet Yeoman station wagon on eBay. Starting bid is $35,000.

The vehicle was given to Dan Dowdy in 2012 to be used as a project to help veterans, said Pat Farrell, president of JAVC.

It’s been “lovingly restored” with more than 5,000 hours of work done by military veterans to complete the project, he said.

In June 2014, Dowdy and other veterans in his company, “Street Rods by Dowdy,” took on the project that would ultimately be donated to a veterans group.

Dowdy decided on JAVC to assist with “Operation 6,” a project to renovate Arnold Plaza into a resource center and transitional home for at-risk veterans. The building at 313 Oak St. is owned by Mohave County, and has been offered for $58,500 to JAVC following asbestos removal.

The county accepted a Brownfields grant of $120,000 to remove lead-based paint and asbestos, with the job completed in early November by Tempe-based Spray Systems Environmental.

The Chevrolet Yeoman is listed as item No. 222790706266 on eBay, or go to www.ebay.com/itm/222790706266.

The vehicle is a bumper-to-bumper rebuild with a 350-cubic-inch engine with less than 100 miles on it.

It’s got a 307 rear end, sculpted tweed interior, retro stereo, Cragar wire wheels, Hedman headers, Edelbrock carburetor and intake, Flow Master exhaust, GTI steering wheel and Dakota digital gauge package.

“We appreciate the help from all those involved with the project,” Farrell said. “The veterans will greatly appreciate it.”

It was estimated to cost $500,000 to tear down Arnold Plaza, which has sat vacant for more than 10 years after Mohave County relocated its Treasurer and Assessor offices.

“We’re not tearing the building down,” Farrell said. “We’re repurposing it and making it come alive for what we want. We think it’s a great location and we’re looking forward to working with the city and merchants to enhance what’s going on down there.”