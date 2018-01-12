Kingman Fire Department issues a scam alert

KINGMAN – Don’t give money or personal information to anyone calling to say they’re raising funds for volunteer firefighters, KFD Assistant Chief Keith Eaton warned Thursday.

Several people have called the Kingman Fire Department stating that they received calls from telephone solicitors asking for donations for the Kingman Volunteer Firefighters.

Neither the City of Kingman, Kingman Firefighters Association nor the Kingman Fire Department is soliciting for donations, Eaton said.

Do not give them any personal information, he said. If these solicitors call you or your family, contact the Kingman Fire Department at 928-753-2891 or if you believe that they are a threat, call 911.

- information provided by KFD