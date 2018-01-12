Licenses & Permits | January 12, 2017

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 4:
TR Orr: 3436 Evans St.; detached carport; $728.89.
GSH Construction: 207 N. Fourth St.; commercial remodel; $1,270.09.
Wise Electric: 2023 Delaware Drive; electric; $128.
Streamline Solar Power: 4015 Monte Silvano Ave.; electric; $128.
M&L Enterprises: 996 Sheldon Ave.; new duplex; $7,695.87.
Hill Development: 2704 Mountain Ave.; single-family residence; $5,295.14.
Mike Gates Construction: 3636 Kenneth Road; single-family residence; $5,717.29.
Mike Gates Construction: 3570 Lomita St.; single-family residence; $4,139.85.
K Squared: 2831 Superba Ave.; single-family residence; $4,265.65.
ASC Construction: 3649 Irvin St.; single-family residence; $5,121.88.
K Squared: 3735 Miller St.; single-family residence; $4,184.03.
Kurtis Yocum: 581 Harvard Court; single-family residence; $5,913.28.
Innovative Stoneworks: 4440 Rising Sun Ave.; pool; $995.53.
Charles Burrows: 3579 Moore St.; residential remodel; $137.36.
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 5:
Lewis Equipment: 2485 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; demolition.
Arizona Sommers: 2260 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; HVAC.
Truelove Plumbing: 8303 N. Lilly Lane, Kingman; gas line.
Multer Electric: Dolan Springs; 100-amp electric.
Jim Rice: 1566 S. Ehrenberg Road, Golden Valley; 200-amp electric.
The City of Kingman issued the following business for the week ending Dec. 29:
Richard DeVroede Print Broker: 3664 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; online service.
AB Coupon and More: 3617 Benton St., Kingman; advertising.
Bicycle Outfitters: 3355 N. Evans St., Kingman; bicycle shop.
Sawyer’s Home Services: 3343 Ames Ave., Kingman; landscaping and lawn care.
Tri-Sun’s Engineering: 2657 Kiowa Ave., Lake Havasu City; construction.
Bradly Chevrolet: 711 Lake Havasu Ave., Lake Havasu City, automobile dealer.
Hunt and Serv Pro: 2260 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; notary public.
American Standard Roofing: 249 Sunflower Drive, Lake Havasu City; construction.
Tracer Roofing: 2116 N. 81st Circle, Mesa; contractor.
