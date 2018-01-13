Prep Roundup: Volunteers fall short against Flagstaff, 45-41

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team held a 10-point lead over Flagstaff entering the fourth quarter Friday night. Then it all went downhill when the Vols lost Marco Narvarte to an injury with 5:58 remaining and they couldn’t hold on in a 45-41 loss to the No. 14 ranked Eagles (7-3, 6-2 4A Grand Canyon Region).

“I thought these guys played well up until six minutes left,” said Lee Williams head coach Cain Atkinson. “They played really hard, they did what they were supposed to do and we executed the game plan exactly how we wanted. Then a little adversity hits and we crumble.”

Despite exiting the game, Narvarte joined AJ Herrera with a game-high 15 points. The duo especially shined in the second half as they accounted for 16 of the Vols’ 21 total points.

Lee Williams will have to play on though, and it will likely be without Narvarte.

“It’s probably pretty bad,” Atkinson said of Narvarte’s ankle injury. “He’ll be missing a significant amount of time.”

While the loss will hurt, Atkinson has faith in the rest of the Vols stepping up and showing what they’re made of. Lee Williams definitely did that in the third quarter, as it outscored Flagstaff by a 17-6 margin to take a 37-27 lead into the final quarter.

Unfortunately, the Vols could only muster four points in the fourth and dropped the loss.

“If we execute, we do what we’re supposed to be doing and we focus, it doesn’t matter if we have AJ or Marco or anyone in there,” Atkinson said. “I expect them to do a good job. They didn’t execute when it mattered.”

No. 24 ranked Lee Williams (5-4, 2-3) hosted Cactus Shadows Saturday night and then travel to 13th-ranked Coconino (8-2, 3-1) on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. contest.

Wickenburg 58, Kingman 45

At Wickenburg, the Kingman High School boys basketball team dropped a 58-45 loss Friday night to the No. 14 ranked Wranglers (6-2, 3-0 3A West).

The 26th-ranked Bulldogs (5-6, 1-2) are back in action Tuesday as they welcome No. 36 ranked River Valley (2-9, 1-2) to town for a 7 p.m. contest.

Girls Basketball

Flagstaff 59, Lee Williams 25

At LWHS, the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team saw its five-game winning streak come to an end Friday night in a 59-25 loss to the No. 1-ranked Lady Eagles (10-0, 8-0 4A Grand Canyon Region).

“Flagstaff is deeper and more experienced,” said Lady Vols head coach Jerry Arave. “It showed in the second half. We ran out of steam, but the girls played really hard. I was proud of them. We just have to find a way to make baskets. We’re still not scoring that many points.”

Lee Williams kept it close in the first half though, as it trailed by just three, 9-6, after the first quarter. Flagstaff held a 15-point lead at half, but then used a 26-2 third quarter to cruise to victory.

Hallie Powell led the Lady Vols (7-5, 4-3) with six points, while Liberty Cronk scored five and Cassidy Torey added four points.

No. 16 ranked Lee Williams, which travels to sixth-ranked Coconino (8-2, 3-1) Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. contest, won a thriller Thursday in a 32-31 victory on the road over Mohave behind Sadie Snay’s season-high 24 points.

“It was an exciting game that both teams wanted to win badly,” Arave said. “I am very proud of the way the girls refused to lose and came back. Sadie Snay was outstanding in the low post and the girls did a very good job getting her the ball. It was her best offensive game this season.”

Wickenburg 50, Kingman 29

At Wickenburg, the Kingman High School girls basketball team lost 50-29 Friday night to the No. 27 ranked Lady Wranglers (5-4, 3-0 3A West).

The 26th-ranked Lady Bulldogs (6-5, 1-2) host No. 28 ranked River Valley (6-5, 0-3) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls Soccer

Kingman 4, Wickenburg 2

At KHS, the Kingman High School girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season Friday in a 4-2 victory over the No. 35 ranked Lady Wranglers (1-6-1, 0-2 3A Region 6).

The Lady Bulldogs were first to score as Abbie Colvig took an assist from Rachel Torres for a 1-0 lead. Colvig then notched a hat trick with two more goals for a 3-1 advantage at halftime.

The Lady Wranglers inched within a goal, 3-2, in the second half, but Kingman’s Karissa Salmon scored to put the game away.

Up next for the No. 45 ranked Lady Bulldogs (1-7, 1-1) is a trip to 10th-ranked Yuma Catholic (6-0-1, 2-0) Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match.

Bradshaw Mountain 2, Lee Williams 0

At LWHS, the Lee Williams High School girls soccer team dropped a 2-0 loss Thursday to 10th-ranked Bradshaw Mountain (4-3, 1-1 4A Grand Canyon Region).

The No. 32 ranked Lady Volunteers (3-6, 0-4) travel to 33rd-ranked Buckeye Union (1-7, 0-2 4A Southwest) Tuesday for a 6 p.m. contest.

Boys Soccer

Wickenburg 7, Kingman 3

At KHS, the Kingman High School boys soccer team dropped a 7-3 loss Friday to the No. 45 ranked Wranglers (2-6, 1-1 3A Region 6).

Christian Lizardi, Yahir Boo and Caleb Grimmett scored goals for the Bulldogs.

No. 51 ranked Kingman (0-9, 0-4) plays an 11 a.m. contest at 23rd-ranked River Valley (4-3, 2-0) on Saturday, Jan. 20.