African children’s choir to visit Kingman

KINGMAN – The Watoto Children’s Choir is coming from Africa to perform their new production, “Signs and Wonders,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at College Park Baptist Church, 1990 Jagerson Ave.

The choir is a group of 18 orphans from Uganda who are touring the United States for six months.

The concert will feature worship songs that tell the stories of these children and the hope they have because of God’s love. It’s free and open to the public.

Watoto Children’s Choir has traveled the world since 1994 sharing the plight of orphaned children in Africa. It has performed before presidents and royalty in the White House, Buckingham Palace, the United Nations and many other national parliaments.

Each child in the choir has lost one or both parents, and now lives in Watoto village, a holistic childcare solution to serve their needs.

Abandoned at a hospital in Kampala, Esther Kahangi was rescued by Watoto as a premature baby and spent her first weeks in critical care. She’s now a healthy, joyful 8-year-old who travels with the choir.

Brian Houston, senior pastor of Hillsong Church in Sydney, Australia, said it’s an “extraordinary experience” to see the choir.

“It lights up the place to see these beautiful kids, and when you hear their stories and learn about where they have come from, you can’t help but think of all God has done,” he said.

Watoto Child Care Ministry involves physical care, HIV and AIDS treatment, education, counseling and emotional well-being as well as moral and spiritual discipleship.

For more information on the choir, go to watoto.com/choir.