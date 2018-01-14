Desert Stars Volleyball 18U team moves to No. 1

KINGMAN – The Desert Stars Volleyball 18U team recently went undefeated at its first seeding tournament for the Arizona region. The 18U squad entered the tourney ranked No. 16 and the three wins moved them into the No. 1 spot out of 65 teams.

The 18U team has another seeding tournament Jan. 28 and DSV coach Sarah Casson has high hopes.

“I know the competition will get tougher, but they are playing great together,” she said.

The 18U team is also competing in Phoenix this weekend, while the 13U, 15U and 16U squads are in Tucson.

For those interested in joining the DSV Rising Stars, a parents meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday in the White Cliffs Middle School gymnasium. The Rising Stars is open to girls in grades 2-6 and more information can be found on Facebook at DSVC Kingman or dsvofkingman@gmail.com.