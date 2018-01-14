Events Calendar | January 14, 2018

  • Originally Published: January 14, 2018 5:57 a.m.

    • TODAY

    4H Show

    8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., animals, kid friendly.

    Bingo

    1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

    MONDAY

    BMX Racing

    6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    Bingo

    4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

    TUESDAY

    Bingo

    4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., bingo at 6:30 p.m.

    6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    Mohave Community Orchestra practice

    7-8:30 p.m., Manzanita Elementary School, Band Room, 2601 Detroit Ave.

    WEDNESDAY

    KRMC Lunch & Learn

    Noon - 1 p.m., KRMC, 1739 Beverly Ave., 928-681-8514 to reserve, 928-263-3873 for more information.

    BMX Racing

    6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    THURSDAY

    For the Luv of Paws Parking Lot Sale

    10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road, furniture, antiques, books, more, 928-897-7304.

    Bingo

    10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

    FRIDAY

    For the Luv of Paws Parking Lot Sale

    10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road, furniture, antiques, books, more, 928-897-7304.

    Bingo

    4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., bingo at 6:30 p.m.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    SATURDAY

    For the Luv of Paws Parking Lot Sale

    10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road, furniture, antiques, books, more, 928-897-7304.

    Friends of the Golden Valley Library Book Sale

    10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Golden Valley Library, 3417 Verde Road, 928-565-2989.

    Kingman Little League Registrations

    10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centennial Park Community Center, 3345 Harrison St., Find on Facebook.

    Kingman North Little League Registrations

    10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kingman Academy of Learning Middle School, 3679 Harrison St., Find on Facebook.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

