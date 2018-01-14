Events Calendar | January 14, 2018

TODAY

4H Show

8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., animals, kid friendly.

Bingo

1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

TUESDAY

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., bingo at 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

Mohave Community Orchestra practice

7-8:30 p.m., Manzanita Elementary School, Band Room, 2601 Detroit Ave.

WEDNESDAY

KRMC Lunch & Learn

Noon - 1 p.m., KRMC, 1739 Beverly Ave., 928-681-8514 to reserve, 928-263-3873 for more information.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

THURSDAY

For the Luv of Paws Parking Lot Sale

10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road, furniture, antiques, books, more, 928-897-7304.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

For the Luv of Paws Parking Lot Sale

10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road, furniture, antiques, books, more, 928-897-7304.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

For the Luv of Paws Parking Lot Sale

10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road, furniture, antiques, books, more, 928-897-7304.

Friends of the Golden Valley Library Book Sale

10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Golden Valley Library, 3417 Verde Road, 928-565-2989.

Kingman Little League Registrations

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centennial Park Community Center, 3345 Harrison St., Find on Facebook.

Kingman North Little League Registrations

10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kingman Academy of Learning Middle School, 3679 Harrison St., Find on Facebook.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.