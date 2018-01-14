Letter | Travis Lingenfelter: Governing for 29,000 citizens, not a loud minority

According to a Gallup public opinion poll, 93 percent of respondents want schools to teach basic values like decency, honesty, and respect. The problem is, schools and other public institutions are left to contend with the 7 percent who disagree. In any enterprise that seeks to avoid conflict and find consensus, that small minority may often forcefully push in an attempt to dictate public policy.

Too often, aggressive objectors push to bully public policymakers into quick submission and surrender with the threat of contentious and prolonged opposition and personal attacks. This has created a tyranny of the minority. The way it works is 5 percent make so much noise and create so much animosity that they may seem like 25 percent, and when it comes to a decision, they may be treated as if they were 55 percent. That’s not how democracy is supposed to work.

I strongly support the right of all people to speak their minds and the corollary duty of elected officials to listen to and consider what everyone has to say. My concern is we seem to have elevated the right to be heard into a right to win at any expense, and that a Pyrrhic victory is acceptable. We seem to be turning the basic democratic principle of “the majority rules” upside down so that “the minority controls.”

Of course, the will of the majority never should be allowed to trample a minority. But I’m not talking about persecution or discrimination here. I’m talking about how we deal with policy disagreements.

Just as we must always guard against oppressive majority opinions, we must also guard against dictatorial minority philosophies. That means we need leaders who have the moral courage to stand up to those who would thwart the will of the majority and best interests of our future generations with demands, protests, and backdoor politicking. I hope that this speaks to the hearts of some of you reading this and that you decide to run for public office this year to defend Kingman’s future prosperity and potential for all. Your community needs you.

We also need more people who are willing to lose and subject their personal preferences to the will of the majority. Democracy requires respect from all sides. Watching the current special interest group politics in Kingman concerning infrastructure projects in the form of streets and two interchanges, which will provide increased north-south access, provide improved public safety response times to the east bench of Kingman, and create the conditions for new jobs and economic opportunities and a broadened and more stable local economy, I recall what Gerald Ford said from my studies after Richard Nixon resigned – that the time is one which “troubles our minds and hurts our hearts.”



More than two centuries ago, James Madison wrote about the danger of factions to republican government. In Federalist 10, Madison reminded us all that: “The latent causes of faction are thus sown in the nature of man ... A zeal for different opinions concerning religion, concerning government, and many other points, as well of speculation as of practice; an attachment to different leaders ambitiously contending for preeminence and power ... have, in turn, divided mankind into parties, inflamed them with mutual animosity, and rendered them much more disposed to vex and oppress each other than to cooperate for their common good.”

Despite the factions, the real story is this ... that the push to progress Kingman forward is solidly based upon the established goals contained within our City of Kingman General Plan 2030 that were adopted, voted upon, and approved in November 2014 by the voters of Kingman. Worthy goals that place common emphasis and importance upon investing in our local infrastructure and upon broadening our local jobs base (which data presented by City staff show has stagnated since 2006), and upon improved quality of life community amenities.

Our citizen-approved General Plan 2030 goals align perfectly with those goals established by the Kingman and Mohave Manufacturing Association, by Governor Doug Ducey’s Office, by the Arizona Commerce Authority’s 5-Year Business Plan, by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce’s adopted 2017/18 policy agenda, and by the Arizona Manufacturing Council’s adopted strategic objectives. Quite simply, we must invest in our local infrastructure in order to be a competitive community, in order to be a healthy and vibrant community, and in order to grow our local economy and jobs base with the opportunities that are lying at our feet. There are so many communities that would love to have the opportunities and potential that we possess in Kingman. I know so many of you realize that and see it also.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, the City Manager and staff spent over five hours walking the City Council and public attendees through over 78 slides of comprehensive data and information in order to accurately depict the real situation and story of what Kingman faces. Water and wastewater system leakages due to a lack of infrastructure investment. A seriously deteriorated local transportation system, due to an average annual streets investment of just $860,000 for close to 20 years. Kingman employment, income, and population all plateaued and stagnated due to lack of new jobs and new economic opportunities. Our young people continue to move away, and our median age continues to tick upwards.

But contrary to such facts, the group calling themselves Citizens for Responsible Taxation, comprised of two dealerships, a home builder, a representative of a bank, and all of the main members of former RAID (Residents Against Irresponsible Development) are telling a fairy tale that Kingman is a high-tax and high-spending city, a Godzilla government oppressing the poor taxpayer. The fact that the information and statistics they use to produce this imaginary picture are selective and sometimes wrong misses the point. They continue to marshal data in a manner designed to convince a number of people that what they are already inclined to believe is in fact God’s truth, despite the objective data presented by City staff that clearly depicts the real dire state of our local infrastructure and the vital need to help ourselves to create new jobs and new economic opportunity for all. And they don’t tell you that for about $18 a month we are going to be able to get this City back on a track to prosperity. I spend more than $18 with a single family trip through the Starbucks drive-thru.

Those individuals behind Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation believe that special interest factions of citizens have the right to veto any public purpose funding which in their view does not serve their immediate and narrow self-interests. Moreover, this group has lobbed malicious attacks upon elected representatives, including character smears and baseless accusations that Council members must be pushing private agendas, or that they must be personally gaining something through actually advocating and defending the improvement of our city’s infrastructure and creating the conditions necessary for new industry and job growth in Kingman. They have subjected their fellow citizens to similar treatment as well for holding views divergent from their narrow own. Again, that’s not how democracy is supposed to work. It is my sincere hope that the majority of Kingman citizens read between the lines, see the self-interests behind the petition organizers, and choose not to sign their short-sighted petition.

Rather, I would urge those individuals behind Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation to instead run for elective office this year, there to explain and defend ideas in the public forums of our city, and if vetted and elected by the people, to experience the responsibility of governing equitably for all of Kingman’s 29,000 citizens.