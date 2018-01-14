MCC to give $10K to outstanding graduates after $200K donation funds endowment at MCC

KINGMAN – Students at Mohave Community College will be eligible for a $10,000 grant courtesy of Dr. James Childe, who donated $200,000 to the college to establish the grant in honor of Kathy Hodel.

MCC’s Board of Directors accepted the donation Friday at its regular board meeting, which was held at Kingman’s Neal Campus.

The grant will be awarded to one MCC graduate each year, and can be used as the recipient desires, preferably to continue their education or pay student loans.

It’s a one-of-a-kind cash award with no strings attached, something no other college offers, MCC spokesman James Jarman said.

The award was established through an endowment gift from Childe, retired attorney and former MCC instructor, to honor Hodel for her countless hours and efforts to help MCC and the local community.

She was diagnosed with terminal bone cancer in 2013. Her wish is that everyone remember the importance of service before self, and do what you can to further worthy causes in your community.

“I was instantly, and then constantly for 20 years, impressed with the quality of students we have here at Mohave Community College,” Childe said. “I had students where I remember thinking to myself, ‘This student could be doing well at Harvard.’ I mean they were that good.”

As he continued teaching, Childe became involved with philanthropic efforts and met Hodel.

She is known for her tireless work on behalf of the Mohave Community College Foundation and other local nonprofit groups. She raised nearly $1 million for the MCC library at Lake Havasu City campus, which now bears her name.

When Hodel heard that Childe wanted to honor her by putting her name on the award, she was overwhelmed.

“What a gift,” she said. “And what I like most is that it’s going to education. It is dear to my heart. This is a heartfelt gift.”

Knowing her name will live on with an award honoring outstanding college students lifts her spirits as she fights the disease.

“It makes my health problems a little easier at times,” Hodel said.

MCC Board President Phyllis Smith said Hodel and Childe encouraged her to become involved with the college.

“Kathy has always spurred people to do great things, and I’ve worked with her and Jim for a long time, and this will be a lasting legacy that both of them deserve,” Smith said.

MCC President Michael Kearns called it a “tremendous gift from two of the college’s most ardent supporters.”

“We checked around and it looks like this may actually be the only award of its kind in the country for a student,” he said. “Usually these awards are scholarships, or come with other spending requirements, so this is very special and will add an extra bonus to help spur students toward excellence.”

Student eligibility for the $10,000 grant: Resident of Mohave County; 3.70 or higher cumulative GPA; completion of at least 30 hours of community service in 12 months prior to application; leadership role in MCC student group or club; and graduate in spring or fall of academic year of the award.