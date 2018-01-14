The workforce of high school officials needs to be replenished

It’s not uncommon to see referees at high school sporting events receive an earful from fans after a questionable call. It is an unfavorable part of the job and very well could be one contributing factor to the decline in referees in Mohave County and statewide.

“Compared to other areas, the Mohave County area is the lowest in number of registered officials,” said AIA North Area Commissioner Michael Gillespie. “To pick one sport would be difficult as far as the worst need. We are not seeing the younger folks coming out and joining, and the current officials are aging.”

That fact can be seen in Jeff Gift, 62, who has officiated in Mohave County for 14 years. Gift only has time to be a basketball referee because he owns a small business, but he knows how much the shortage trickles down and affects the overall sport.

“There are games right now in the junior high level that don’t have AIA officials,” Gift said. “… What that does is they come into ninth grade and don’t know the rules. It takes a whole year to understand, ‘I can’t do that.’ That’s the problem with the shortage.”

According to Gillespie, there are 32 registered basketball officials in Mohave County, with two assigned per game. However, a number of those officials also do other sports. So the grand total is much less than it appears.

There is still a little hope for the future though.

Gift said Mohave County added seven new basketball officials this year that were under 24 years old. Worth noting, however, is the fact there was a need for 16.

Chuck Casson, who also only officiates basketball, knows that the declining numbers could have a lot to do with heckling from fans.

“I remember when I started out, it was difficult,” he said. “You have to have pretty thick skin, not have rabbit ears and get through that. It’s hard for people. People don’t like getting yelled at.”

Officials also have to deal with time constraints as junior varsity sporting events usually start at 4 p.m. or earlier, and Casson said junior officials get earlier games.

Cliff Angle, who officiates soccer, baseball and softball, knows how difficult that can be for officials in Mohave County.

“It makes it tough because you have distances that have to be covered and people having to juggle their work schedules,” he said. “Not all of us are retired. Some of us have day jobs.

“So it does make it challenging, but it’s for the kids. So we make it work out.”

There are times when it doesn’t work out though, especially in soccer which only has 12 officials for the entire Mohave County. Angle said they’ve had to run some varsity matches with only two officials, when the AIA prefers to have three.

“It makes me want to recruit more kids,” Angle said. “They don’t make recruiting an active issue, but everyone knows it’s a big deal. If you’re active with your soccer community, you know what kids have graduated from high school and are sticking around. That’s your best pool of kids right there to pull from.”

However, the pool seems to be running low and that has resulted in more officials returning to the job. Gift has seen it and it makes sense for a number of individuals.

“They’re getting healthy and they’re reffing because they have to find work,” Gift said. “They’re saying, ‘If I can make $65 a game and I know the rules, it’s a safe environment.’ People are making it into a living. They’re learning the rules of basketball, volleyball, baseball and football. Then they’re on the roster the whole year and they get picked up. It’s some people’s supplementary income and it helps the game.”

Even Casson is considering adding another sport.

“I’ve been thinking about officiating volleyball,” he said. “My daughter played college volleyball and I enjoy the game. So I might start doing volleyball.”