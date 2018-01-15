Fee free day at recreational public lands

KINGMAN – The BLM is allowing people to access recreational public lands for free today, matching the deal offered by Arizona State Parks and Trails.

Waiving day fees is a way to encourage family outings while reflecting on the values that have made America great, said Brain Steed, deputy director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

“On Monday, to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the BLM invites families to spend the day together enjoying America’s rich public lands heritage,” he said. “Most of these lands are just a short drive from your community.”

Individual day-use fees at BLM-managed recreation sites and areas will be waived for the day. Other fees, such as overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use and use of special areas, will remain in effect.

The BLM offers more recreational opportunities than any other federal agency, including camping, hunting, fishing, horseback riding, boating, whitewater rafting and off-road vehicle trails.

About 67 million visits are made annually to BLM-managed lands and waters, supporting more than 48,000 jobs nationwide and contributing almost $7 billion to the country’s economy.

Other holidays when BLM fees are waived include Presidents Day (Feb. 19), National Get Outdoors Day (June 9), National Public Lands Day (Sept. 22) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).