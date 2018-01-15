Kingman Photo | Donations for Luv of Paws and Toys for Tots over holiday season

(From left) Head Elf Michelle Pesaturo, Santa’s helper Chris Marie and Cherie DaLynn, pose with donations gathered during a pet food and Toys for Tots drive at Meriwether’s home in Golden Valley.

Chris Marie and her husband Butch Meriwether dropped off $1,512 and more than 1,700 pounds of dog and cat food to Founder and Treasurer Cherie Dalynn at the no-kill domestic animal shelter and sanctuary For The Luv Of Paws located at 8115 W. Oatman Highway, in Golden Valley, upon completion of their annual Halloween and Christmas pet food drive that benefits the facility. Pesaturo was instrumental in helping out with the food drive and delivering of the bounty to the facility.

Chris Marie says without our friends, neighbors and visitors, none of this successful animal food and toy drive would be possible.

Anyone interested in donating cash, pet food, other pet related products or volunteering at For The Luv Of Paws can call (928) 897-7304 or visit their website at http://www.fortheluvofpaws.org.

One hundred and thirty-eight toys and $366 was also delivered to Toys For Tots that was used to provide local needy children a better Christmas.

For further information about Toys For Tots and the Marine Corps League, contact Detachment Commandant Terry Flanagan by at emailing him at commandant@MCL887.org, or call the detachment at (928) 897-0953.

Both For The Luv Of Paws and Toys For Tots are 501(c) (3) non-profit organizations and all donations are tax deductible.