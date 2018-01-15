King’s words on hate and love still resonate

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: January 15, 2018 6:02 a.m.

    Amid contentious political fights, one of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s memorable quotes from his book “Strength to Love” remains relevant. The AP asked notable people to consider his words and reflect on what they mean for today’s world.

