Letter of Thanks | From Toys for Tots

This letter is to thank the businesses and citizens of Greater Mohave County for their support in the 2017 Toys for Tots Program.

The Toys for Tots Program is operated under the United States Marine Corps Reserve, through the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. This is the 2nd year that the greater Mohave County area, designated Mohave North, operated with the Kingman Marine Corps League and Colorado River Chapter of the 1st Marine Division, joining together to supply toys to needy families.

With the support of the communities we filled 1,020 toy requests and supplied over 3,000 toys to needy families in the areas we cover, which included Topock to Bullhead, Laughlin, and Needles, as well as the Greater Kingman area and rural communities of Golden Valley and those towns located along Highway 66, and Highway 93.

One-hundred-seventy-one toy collection boxes were placed in local business which helped us collect over 2000 toys from your donations and special events held by our partners. If you bought a toy and placed that toy in a toy box, you supported your local business and the Toys for Tot’s program. The toys and money that are collected here stay here in Mohave County.

We do not have the room to thank each business and citizen who made this a successful year, but we would like to recognize those who went above and beyond; Kingman Golden Valley Realtors Assoc. (15 years of Support), Golden Nugget Casino- Laughlin, Mohave Market Place, D&G Towing, the Bullhead City Mohave Valley Association of Realtors, Lisa’s Bistro, Rickety Cricket, Hooch’s Bar and Grill, Gunnery Sgt. Butch Meriwether (Ret) and his special Christmas display, and the Marines and volunteers in each area who spent the time to collect/count toys, fill toy bags, and hand out the toys. The Kingman Young Marines added their expertise in proper toy selection.

Our communities came through and no child was left without a toy.

The Kingman Marine Corps League and the Colorado River Chapter of the 1st Marine Division could not be prouder of our communities. Please visit ToysforTots.org or visit your local Marines on Facebook. We are always looking for a few good Marines to join our ranks and help with our projects, such as Toys for Tots.

Terry Flanagan

Coordinator

Lisa Sullivan

Kingman Marine Corps League 1st Marine Div. Asso. Colorado River Chapter