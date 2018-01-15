Mohave 911 | January 15, 2018

Burglary

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Thomas Lester Vance, 48, of Kingman, Jan. 7 for Burglary, Theft, Theft of Means of Transportation and Trafficking in Stolen Property, all felonies.

On Dec. 29, according to a sheriff’s representative, deputies took a report of a Burglary near Pepper Tree Road and North Stockton Hill Road. Numerous items had been taken from the property, including vehicles, trailers and UTVs. Deputies obtained enough evidence to arrest Thomas Vance and located him in the 3100 block of Neal Avenue.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Aggravated assault on a correction officer

Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Andrew Ray Ambler, 65, of Bullhead City, Jan. 7 for Aggravated Assault on an Officer.

According to a sheriff’s representative Sunday evening deputies responded to the Mohave County jail in reference to an assault. Correction Officers reported that inmate Andrew Ambler refused to “lock down.” At the jail, there are designated times when inmates are instructed to go into their cells. All inmates in this pod complied, however Ambler refused.

Correction Officers were forced to enter the Pod and physically escort Ambler to his cell. Ambler reportedly threw a broom at officers as they approached. Ambler then physically struck an officer, as Ambler was being escorted to his cell.

He was charged and remains incarcerated in the Mohave County Jail.

Domestic violence

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Dean Sturdivant, 40, of Fort Mohave Jan. 7 for Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon by Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct With a Weapon by Domestic Violence.

According to a sheriff’s representative, deputies responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Willow in reference to Sturdivant driving reckless in the area and then discharging a firearm. When deputies arrived on scene Sturdivant was armed, however he quickly surrendered. His girlfriend and her teenage children reported that Sturdivant had actually pointed the gun at one of them. It was reported that he also recklessly fired at least two shots inside the residence. Deputies did recover two spent casings.

Sturdivant was booked into the Mohave County jail.

Warrant arrest

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Timothy Joseph Harwager, 53, of Yucca, Wednesday on a felony warrant for Child Neglect out of Dixon County Nebraska.

According to a sheriff’s representative deputies received information that Harwager was living in the Yucca area. He was located at a residence on Sherry Road. Harwager was arrested without incident and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Burglary

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert James Espy, 30, of Meadview, Thursday for Burglary, Criminal Damage and Theft of Means of Transportation, all felonies.

According to a sheriff’s representative, deputies responded to a report of a Burglary at the Mohave County Public Works yard on Sandy Point Drive in Meadview. A large county Loader had been stolen from the yard. Deputies were able to track the Loader south of Diamond Bar Road. Epsy was found driving the Loader.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Sex offense

Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Michael Douglas McIntosh Jr, 37, of Kingman Thursday afternoon for Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

According to a sheriff’s representative, the arrest was a result of an investigation that began Jan. 4, 2018, involving a 15 year old female. After numerous interviews and a thorough investigation, McIntosh was taken into custody and booked into the Mohave County Jail.