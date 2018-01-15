Mohave County Supervisor Lois Wakimoto upset with healthcare

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Mohave County Supervisor Lois Wakimoto has thrown down the gauntlet on one of the county’s predominant healthcare providers, Health Choice, to provide timely payments to doctors and hospitals throughout the county.

Health Choice is a contracted provider under the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), which oversees delivery of the state’s Medicaid program.

“I have been receiving complaints from various doctors,” Wakimoto said. “AHCCS says that after services are provided doctors will be paid within 30 days and this is not happening. Some of the payments are made anywhere from 60, 90 and as long as 120 late.”

Contracted health plans are required to submit a monthly deliverable to AHCCCS, documenting their claims payment timelines.

In the event that a health plan fails to comply with timeliness standards, AHCCCS may pursue a variety of remedies including technical assistance, compliance or administrative actions. Administrative actions include issuance of corrective action, notice to cure and/or sanctions are imposed.

“AHCCCS closely monitors its contracted health plans’ performance in regard to the timely payment of claims,” said Heidi Capriotti, agency spokesperson. “Specifically, AHCCCS requires that 95 percent of all clean claims be adjudicated within 30 days and 99 percent of clean claims be successfully adjudicated within 60 days.”

Wakimoto’s fight with Health Choice came to a head the morning of Dec. 29, 2017, when the healthcare provider made direct deposit payments, but by the afternoon it had withdrawn the deposits.

“When the doctors and hospitals saw that money had come in they started writing checks to pay bills to close out their books for the year,” Wakimoto said. “I started getting calls on the Dec. 30. I’ve come to find out this happened throughout the state.”

This is “no way” to run a business,” Wakimoto added. “There is a real inconsistency in how they chose to pay their bills.”

According to AHCCCS, Health Choice has had several sanctions levied and performance issues identified since 2011.

Health Choice could not be reached for comment.