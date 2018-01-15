Diet Center Tip of the Week: New thoughts for a New Year

Hi this is Eunice from Diet Center.

While on your Diet Center Weight Loss Program, you’ll be learning various skills that will help you lose weight and keep it off. Think of your new weight loss promoting activities as lessons to learn.

Think of these various activities as part of a weight loss curriculum. This curriculum could include areas such as healthy cooking and portion sizing. For example, did you know that trans fats increase low-density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol levels and decrease high-density lipoprotein or good cholesterol levels. We might ask the question “How do I know if I am eating foods that are high in trans-fat?”

You should find trans fats as a type of fat on Nutrition Facts panels. All packaged foods that contain more than half a gram of trans fats per serving are required to show it on the label. This is beneficial to consumers who are concerned about good nutrition.

Other areas to consider are stress management, exercise, and motivational techniques. For example, stress eating can easily lead to weight gain. Challenging goals, guilt from falling off track during the holidays, or financial stress from holiday bills can stress a person out. Prevention is key to avoid turning to food for relief. Begin your day with a healthy, balanced breakfast. It’s a good way to start the day with energy and knowing that you’re taking care of yourself.

Next, determine stress-reducing behaviors (that do not involve food) that you would be willing to incorporate in your lifestyle. For example, maybe you’ll take walks or participate in a physical recreational activity. One might ask “What if it’s to cold to exercise?” Walking during the winter can be uncomfortable outdoors if you live in an area that gets cold, snowy weather. You can walk indoors. Walk around your house, up and down stairs, or up and down hallways of an apartment building. During work breaks, you can walk around the halls of your office building. Cold, winter weather doesn’t have to keep you from walking in warmth indoors.

Stress reducing behaviors can also include relaxing with music, a massage, or a bath. Getting involved in an arts and crafts is also a fun stress reliever.

Once you know the areas that you would like to focus on make a schedule for your curriculum. It will be like following a class schedule. Instead of learning skills for a future career, you’ll be learning skills that prepare you to become an expert at reaching weight loss goals. Instead of practicing skills in a job, you’ll be practicing skills in a healthy lifestyle that will help you reach and maintain your ideal weight.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you have found it difficult to put these suggestions into practice, please let me help you. Please call 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave in Kingman.