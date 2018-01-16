2 Kingman men are seriously injured in motorcycle accident

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: January 16, 2018 4:28 p.m.

    • KINGMAN (AP) — Authorities say two Kingman men have been seriously injured in a crash involving four motorcycles.

    Kingman police say one of the men suffered life-threatening head and internal injuries while another man also remains hospitalized in serious condition with internal injuries that aren't life-threatening.

    They say four motorcyclists were travelling as a group Saturday morning in Kingman when a 43-year-old man made a lane change and struck a 59-year-old rider.

    A 52-year-old man driving a third motorcycle in the group struck the non-helmeted first rider, causing him to lose control and crash.

    The 29-year-old fourth cyclist also went down while trying to avoid the other crashes.

    The fourth motorcyclist also wasn't wearing a helmet but suffered only lacerations and didn't need hospital treatment.

    Police say alcohol or other impairment isn't suspected.

