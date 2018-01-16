Dear Abby | Husband’s long beard is hard for wife to stomach at dinner

Dear Abby: My husband has a long, bushy, ugly beard, and although I don’t like it, I realize he’s entitled to wear his facial hair any way he likes it. The problem is, when he eats, his beard gets into his plate and in the food, which I find nauseating. – Too Much Hair in Texas

Dear Too Much Hair: If your husband’s beard is so long it drags his food off his plate, the first thing you should do is suggest that he sit up straighter when he’s eating. However, if he’s unwilling – or unable – to do that, perhaps he would consider using one hand to hold his beard aside when he’s about to take a forkful, or using hair clips to keep it away from his food.

Readers, if you have suggestions to help this grossed-out Texas wife, I’d love to see them.

Dear Abby: My mother is a smart, independent woman – until she gets a boyfriend. She has been dating ever since Dad died in 1994.

Every relationship starts out well; the guy seems nice. Then he moves into her house and things change. Mom stops thinking for herself and turns into a brainless, spineless puppet. It causes conflict between us because she thinks I’m selfish and trying to sabotage her relationship.

She has had her current boyfriend for two years. I’m 37, disabled and require some help from Mom. So do my grandparents and a family friend Mom takes care of to supplement her income. The boyfriend is pushing Mom to spend three to four months of the year with him in Arizona, leaving those of us who need her without help.

None of these men ever help her out financially. Should I say nothing and let her disappear? What happens to the people who depend on her? – Just Her Daughter in Colorado

Dear Just: What happens to the ADULTS who depend on your mother is they arrange for outside assistance during the time she’s in Arizona. And if this is the first time in years that she will have taken a break, you should all wish her well.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.