Health director for Mohave County Department of Public Health to address opioid epidemic

KINGMAN – Patty Mead, health director for Mohave County Department of Public Health, has been chosen as one of 40 public health officials to address the nation’s opioid epidemic.

Mead will participate in an eight-month training program funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The program addresses the pressing needs of participants and their communities, including the opioid crisis, integrated care and trauma-informed practices.

The health officials will have access to tailored in-person training, webinars and other resources. They’ll also attend a two-day training at the National Council Conference in April where they will be trained in state, tribal, local and territorial support.

“I’m very excited to be included in this program sponsored by the CDC,” Mead said. “Both mental health and opioid abuse are significant issues in Mohave County. Learning more about the issues, their impacts on society, and resolutions will be very beneficial for our health department and our communities.”