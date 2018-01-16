Horoscopes | Jan. 16

Birthdays: Kate Moss, 44; Richard T. Jones, 46; Debbie Allen, 68; John Carpenter, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay calm and keep your work and personal life separate. Your performance will be key to your advancement.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Partnerships are favored. Business meetings, travel and using past experience to ensure you get what you want will help you establish your strengths.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t travel to unfamiliar places or try to make changes that go against the rules. Don’t promise anything you cannot readily supply.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll be tempted to spend money on something you don’t need. Use your imagination and you’ll find cheaper ways to make physical improvements.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be emotionally charged and eager to bring about changes. Consider the consequences of your actions if other people are involved.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Friends, relatives, children and parents will all have something to contribute. The possibilities are endless if you use your imagination and skills to help you reach your goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Relationship changes will take you by surprise . Don’t take anyone or anything for granted or you may suffer a loss.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll excel if you present what you have to offer. Your skills and intellect will help you gain respect as well as the go-ahead to follow through with your plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t divulge information that may be used against you. Someone from your past will disrupt your life if you are too generous or forthcoming.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a different approach to the way you do your job. Your ability to foster new ideas and turn them into something spectacular will give you momentum.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The best way to move forward is to recognize what isn’t working for you anymore and make revisions. Study the results you’ve been getting and make a point to start adjustments.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at investments that show promise and dedicate your time to being part of something that has the potential to grow. Offer suggestions to see matters through to the end.